CET cell launches online system to address excess fee complaints

Pune: Following rising complaints on excess fees charged by colleges, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Saturday started an online mechanism for students seeking admission to professional courses in the academic year 2025–26. Following complaints on excess fees charged by colleges, Maharashtra CET Cell on Saturday started online mechanism for students seeking admission to professional courses in 2025–26. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The decision comes after allegations that certain private institutes are flouting Fees Regulatory Authority (FRA) rules, often under misleading names such as “maintenance fee”, or “lab maintenance charges”.

According to a CET Cell official, students and parents report being pressured into paying additional amounts in order to secure or maintain admission. In some cases, students eligible for fee reimbursement under government schemes are charged the full amount, with no refunds provided later.

“CET Cell has implemented a dual-mode complaint system. Students can either call a helpline or can file a formal grievance online. No action will be taken on verbal complaints alone. Students must submit proof, such as fee receipts, notices, or written communication from the institution that reflects the excess amount collected,” the official said, adding that the complaint helpline will operate on working days between 10am and 6pm at 7700919894. Students can register complaints with details through the official CET portal https://portal.maharashtracet.org.