CET dates revised for the 2nd time

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has once again changed the CET dates for engineering, LLB (five years), nursing and other courses, and the MH CET for the physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) group will now be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2024. The CET Cell has clarified that there will be no CET for the PCM group on May 5 as the National Eligibility-Entrance (NEET) will be held on the same day. This is the second time that the CET Cell has revised the MH CET 2024 dates due to the Lok Sabha (LS) general elections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

This is the second time that the CET Cell has revised the MH CET 2024 dates due to the Lok Sabha (LS) general elections. Earlier too, a new timetable was announced for various courses in which the physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) and PCM CET, initially scheduled between April 16 and 30, was postponed to May 5. However, the CET Cell later informed that the MH CET would not be held on May 5 and that the revised CET dates would be announced soon.

As per the revised schedule, the CET for LLB (five years) will be held on May 18 instead of May 17 and the CET for nursing, which was scheduled to be held on May 18, will now be held on May 24 and 25.

“Also, the four-year MH-BA and BSc BEd CET will be held on May 18. The BHMCT CET will be held on May 22. While for BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM, the CET will be held from May 27 to 29. The MH-DPN/PHN CET, MH-PGP-CET/PGO-CET/MSc (A and SLP)-CET/MSc (P and O)-CET dates will be announced later,” stated the circular issued by the CET Cell on Friday.