CET registration begins, students worried about delayed admissions

The long wait for students to apply for the Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) examination came to an end as the process of registration of various forthcoming CET exams have begun for the academic year 2021-22, according to the state higher and technical education minister’s announcement on Tuesday.

While students can register for the CET exam until July 7, this year the CET exams are getting delayed due to the lockdown in the state for last two months and for the safety of students.

The state CET cell issued a circular in which the cell has invited eligible Class 12 students for online registration, and then confirm the application form along with the required fee till July 7. After July 8, students can register with a late fee of ₹500.

This year the entire admission process for various courses which are done through MHT CET like engineering, technology, pharmacy, professional and others are going to be delayed. Students are worried about the same and have started preparations for the exam.

“I want to take admission for pharmacy course, but as our class 10 exams got canceled and further admission process was not clear we were confused. Now as the state government declared about the CET exams registration, I have started the preparations and hope that this exam is conducted soon and then our admission and finally the academic year also begins. There is already a much delay due to the statewide lockdown and it creates fear amongst students like me,” said Chaitnya Khaladkar, a class 10 student.

Amar Ekad, a student and president of cops students’ organization, Maharashtra said, “It is a good decision that state government has passed all the class 10 students this year but are there so many seats available for various courses to give admissions. Already students are frustrated and in depression due to Covid and thinking about their future career goals. CET exams should be conducted, and admissions will be done, but the seat availability and criteria to allot the seats should be kept transparent.”

Chintamani Joshi, state CET cell commissioner said, “As the registration process has now started our preparations for conducting the exams are going on. The dates for examinations will finalise soon and it will be declared on our website.”