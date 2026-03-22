Chakan civic body launches crackdown on stray dogs

Following the recent death of a woman in a stray dog attack in Chakan, the municipal council has initiated strict measures at multiple levels to curb the menace and improve public safety, said the officials on Saturday. On March 16, 32-year-old Shobha Vijay Waghmare, a Chakan resident, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs beneath a flyover near Ambethan Chowk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On March 16, 32-year-old Shobha Vijay Waghmare, a Chakan resident, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs beneath a flyover near Ambethan Chowk.

According to officials, a search drive was carried out in the Ambethan bridge and Market Yard areas to identify the dogs involved in the fatal attack. Five stray dogs suspected to be part of the pack have been captured and shifted to the municipal shelter, where they are undergoing medical examination and treatment.

In view of the rising stray dog population, the council has intensified sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives across the town. A rapid response team has also been deployed to capture aggressive or suspected rabid dogs based on complaints.

The administration has stepped up efforts to capture stray cattle and plans to install streetlights and CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas. The council has written to the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate seeking support for camera installation in such locations.

Ankush Jadhav, chief executive officer, said CCTV surveillance will monitor open garbage dumping and even help the police with vigilance. “The stray dog population in the area is estimated at around 650, of which nearly 380 have already been sterilised and vaccinated. The drives have now been intensified with the aim of covering the entire population at the earliest,” he said.

Jadhav also said the council has written to the Pune Zilla Parishad CEO, urging nearby gram panchayats to simultaneously implement animal birth control programmes to prevent the migration of unvaccinated stray dogs.

The council officials said open waste disposal has emerged as a key factor behind the increase in stray animals. Some hotel owners and chicken and mutton vendors have been found dumping waste in the open, prompting the health department to initiate penal action. Repeat offenders will face criminal cases, they said.

On Thursday, a case was registered against a Chakan resident for dumping garbage in an open ground belonging to the public works department despite repeated warnings.

“We have started filing FIRs against habitual offenders. A ₹500 penalty was not acting as a deterrent, so we have decided to take stricter action,” Jadhav said, adding that the crackdown will be intensified. He appealed to citizens to avoid littering and cooperate with the administration to maintain cleanliness and safety in the town.