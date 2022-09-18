Chandni Chowk flyover: Five land parcels acquired for service lanes

The district administration has initiated acquisition process of five land parcels at Chandni Chowk to ease traffic chaos by widening service roads and expedite the construction of the proposed multi-storey flyover.

The possession of land parcels will be carried out on Monday after the process was expedited after the chief minister’s visit, officials said on Saturday.

“The land is 3,215 square metres at Bavdhan side worth ₹11.42 crore and will be used for service road as part of the measures to ease traffic congestion at Chandni Chowk. The land acquisition process that faced opposition from owner in the past was carried out within 20 days,” stated the release from district administration, adding that now all land has been acquired for the project.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had recently visited the Chandni Chowk area and directed the administration to speed up the project to resolve traffic jam. Later, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari held a meeting of agencies concerned on September 2 and directed to immediately acquire remaining land required for the multi-storied flyover project to be constructed at the intersection as well as the adjacent service road.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has assured to complete the rest of the land acquisition process within one month. The land parcels will be acquired by PMC on September 19 and transferred to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Meanwhile, the demolition of old bridge at Chandni chowk scheduled for September 15 has been delayed as some of the service lines are not shifted yet. According to officials from NHAI and district administration, the demolition may happen by September 25.