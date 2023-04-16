Home / Cities / Pune News / Pashan-Bavdhan flyover opens for vehicular traffic

Pashan-Bavdhan flyover opens for vehicular traffic

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 16, 2023 10:33 PM IST

As per NHAI Pune officials, 95 per cent of the work at Chandni Chowk is complete and the remaining work will be completed by April-end

In yet another significant development at Chandni Chowk, the flyover from Pashan-Bavdhan going towards Satara has opened for public use.

As the deadline is nearing for the inauguration of multilevel flyovers at Chandani Chowk, the NHAI is working in full swing to complete the remaining work here (HT FILE PHOTO)
As the deadline is nearing for the inauguration of multilevel flyovers at Chandani Chowk, the NHAI is working in full swing to complete the remaining work here. Earlier this week, NHAI opened ramps connecting Bavdhan to Katraj and the underpass which connects from Kothrud going towards Mulshi.

As per NHAI Pune officials, 95 per cent of the work at Chandni Chowk is complete and the remaining work will be completed by April-end.

“We are satisfied with the speedy work done by the NHAI to start the service roads and underpasses at Chandni Chowk. Now, we can travel fast through these roads and hopefully, the remaining work will also be completed soon,” said Shweta Padhye, a nearby resident.

On March 11, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Chandni Chowk along with NHAI and Pune district administration officials to review work. He announced that on May 1, as per the availability of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the inauguration of the flyover will be done, or the date will be changed.

