Home / Cities / Pune News / Chandrakant Patil asks PMC to solve water problems in Baner, Balewadi areas

Chandrakant Patil asks PMC to solve water problems in Baner, Balewadi areas

pune news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 09:35 PM IST

Patil instructed Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner to supply regular and enough water in these areas

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Amid multiple complaints, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, on Thursday, took a review of water woes in Baner, Balewadi and Pashan areas.

Patil instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner to supply regular and enough water in these areas. The area come in Patil’s Kothrud assembly constituency.

He said, “Residents are raising complaints for disrupted water supply. The municipal corporation needs to take it seriously and ensure that people get enough water.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC is laying a new 18.94 km water pipeline for this area. The new water pipeline is coming from Warje to Balewadi. Almost 16 km of water pipeline work is complete. Once complete this will solve the water issue here.”

PMC commissioner also instructed the administration to solve the water problems of newly merged areas in the PMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out