 Chandrakant Patil asks workers to work hard to win Solapur, Madha seats - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandrakant Patil asks workers to work hard to win Solapur, Madha seats

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 18, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Patil met party leaders like MLA Samadhan Awtade and former minister Laxman Dhobale at Mangalwedha and attended a meeting called by Shiv Sena Solapur district head Shivajirao Sawant

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Solapur district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday acknowledged that both Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha seats are not easy for them.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his recent visit to Pune expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. (HT PHOTO)
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his recent visit to Pune expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. (HT PHOTO)

Patil met party leaders like MLA Samadhan Awtade and former minister Laxman Dhobale at Mangalwedha and attended a meeting called by Shiv Sena Solapur district head Shivajirao Sawant.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Addressing party workers, Patil said, “While Solapur Lok Sabha seat is slightly tough, recent political developments have made Madha seat tougher. Hence, we all have to work hard to win both seats.” The leader also greeted the supporters on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his recent visit to Pune expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

On Uttam Jankar meeting Sharad Pawar, Patil said, “Jankar is our leader and is not going anywhere. Fadnavis has assured to address his issues and promised him political position during the meeting. Hence, we are confident that he will remain with us.”

The guardian minister’s remarks on Solapur and Madha seats came a day after exit polls gave mixed verdicts.

The BJP has announced candidature of Ranjitsingh Naik-Nimbalkar from Madha seat despite opposition from Mohite Patil and Ram Raje Nimbalkar family. Later, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, quit the BJP, and joined the NCP(SCP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Chandrakant Patil asks workers to work hard to win Solapur, Madha seats
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On