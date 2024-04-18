Chandrakant Patil asks workers to work hard to win Solapur, Madha seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Solapur district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday acknowledged that both Solapur and Madha Lok Sabha seats are not easy for them. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his recent visit to Pune expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. (HT PHOTO)

Patil met party leaders like MLA Samadhan Awtade and former minister Laxman Dhobale at Mangalwedha and attended a meeting called by Shiv Sena Solapur district head Shivajirao Sawant.

Addressing party workers, Patil said, “While Solapur Lok Sabha seat is slightly tough, recent political developments have made Madha seat tougher. Hence, we all have to work hard to win both seats.” The leader also greeted the supporters on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his recent visit to Pune expressed confidence of the BJP winning the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

On Uttam Jankar meeting Sharad Pawar, Patil said, “Jankar is our leader and is not going anywhere. Fadnavis has assured to address his issues and promised him political position during the meeting. Hence, we are confident that he will remain with us.”

The guardian minister’s remarks on Solapur and Madha seats came a day after exit polls gave mixed verdicts.

The BJP has announced candidature of Ranjitsingh Naik-Nimbalkar from Madha seat despite opposition from Mohite Patil and Ram Raje Nimbalkar family. Later, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, quit the BJP, and joined the NCP(SCP).