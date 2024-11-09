Menu Explore
Change in 207 centres likely to cause confusion on polling day

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Nov 09, 2024 06:40 AM IST

With less time left for assembly election polls, the Pune district election administration has made changes to 207 polling booths in 6 constituencies. Due to this last-minute change, there is a possibility of confusion among voters at polling stations. Therefore, the administration and the candidates are busy in conveying the changes to voters.

Reasons given by the election office for change of polling station are that some polling booths were temporarily set up in sheds during the Lok Sabha elections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information given by the district election office, a total of 27 polling stations in Khadakwasla constituency, 2 in Baramati, 12 in Bhor, 14 in Wadgaonsheri, 5 in Pune Cantonment and 147 in Hadapsar have been changed.

Reasons given by the election office for change of polling station are that some polling booths were temporarily set up in sheds during the Lok Sabha elections, those centres were changed, while centres in dilapidated buildings were abolished.

“There should not be more than 1,500 voters in one polling station. Voter registration has increased in 21 assembly constituencies of the district and 2 lakh voters have been added to the supplementary list. Therefore, 45 auxiliary polling stations have been established. A proposal was sent to the election commission regarding the change in polling stations and change in centres is done only after approval,” said Suhas Divase, Pune district collector.

