Changes in traffic arrangements in Swargate

In light of the upcoming Kasba assembly by-election, the Pune city traffic department has announced a change in traffic movement in the Swargate area.

According to a notification issued by the Pune City Traffic Department, traffic movement towards Sarasbaug from Jedhe Chowk via the underpass is prohibited on February 26. Additionally, traffic movement from the Natraj Hotel service road to Sarasbaug will be prohibited.

Traffic police have advised that vehicular movement on these roads be diverted to the service road (left side) adjacent to the subway at Jedhe Chowk.

According to the notification, this traffic diversion will be in effect from 7 pm to 9.30 pm on February 26.

“As the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be collected from the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Swargate during these hours, we are making changes in traffic to facilitate smooth distribution and movement of election-related equipment and staffers,” said officials from Pune city traffic department. Officers also advised people to carefully check traffic diversion signs and plan their journey accordingly.