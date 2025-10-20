Charity commissioner stays sale of Jain Boarding land in Pune’s Model Colony

The Mumbai charity commissioner has ordered a status quo on all activities related to the proposed sale of the historic HND Jain Boarding located in Model Colony. In an order issued on Monday charity commissioner Amogh Kaloti also directed a detailed inquiry into the existence and management of a temple situated within the premises.

The sale of the nearly century-old Jain Boarding has been at the centre of controversy for several weeks, with members of the Jain community opposing the project. They alleged that the 3.5 acre land, originally meant for charitable and educational purposes, was being sold to a private developer at ₹230 crore in violation of the founding objectives of the trust.

The dispute took a political turn after allegations surfaced linking Pune Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol to the developer involved in the deal. Mohol later clarified that while he had a prior business partnership with the developer, he had resigned from all such associations before the deal could have been envisaged.

An urgent hearing in the matter was held before Kaloti following a petition filed by community members opposing the deal. The petitioners sought an interim status quo order to prevent any sale, construction, or transfer of the property until the legality of the transaction and the charitable purpose of the institution were verified.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Yogesh Pande argued that the redevelopment proposal violates the very objective of the trust.

“HND Jain Boarding was established with the primary aim of providing accommodation and educational facilities to students. The proposed sale or redevelopment contradicts that purpose and breaches charity laws. Moreover, while seeking permission from the charity commissioner, crucial information was deliberately suppressed. Maintaining the current status and protecting students’ rights is essential,” he said.

After hearing the submissions, Kaloti directed that the status quo on the property be maintained and ordered that “no transaction, sale, construction, or transfer of the trust property shall be undertaken until further orders.”

The order further stated that, “Trustees of Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust bearing and Gokhale Landmark LLP are directed to maintain status-quo in respect of the immovable property of the Trust till next date.”

The order further stated that joint charity commissioner, Pune region, is directed to send an inspector from Public Trusts Registration Office, Pune to visit and inspect the said immovable property and submit a report to this authority as to whether “any Jain temple exists in the said property, to whom this Jain temple belongs to, who is s looking after the affairs of the Jain temple, what is the area covered by this temple, whether this temple will have to be damaged or removed if redevelopment work is to be carried out.”

Members of the Jain community who have been leading the agitation described the order as a major step toward justice.

Laxmikant Khabiya, one of the petitioners, said, “The order marks the first legal victory in our ongoing struggle. Our movement, launched to defend our religion and students’ welfare, has now reached a decisive stage.”

Akshay Jain, Youth Congress leader, and a supporter of the movement, said, “By ordering an inquiry into the temple and the charitable purpose of the trust, the Charity Commissioner has ensured that the truth will finally come before society. This is not just about property — it is about protecting education, faith, and values,” he said.

The next hearing is expected after the inquiry report is submitted to the charity commissioner’s office.