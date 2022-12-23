Check-in servers down at Pune airport, passengers irked

On Friday, thousands of passengers travelling from Pune airport to various destinations across the country ahead of Christmas and New Year were caught unawares as check-in services stopped, leading to serpentine queues at the check-in counters. The airport authorities cited the ongoing road resurfacing work outside the airport as reason for the breakdown of the server data cables.

While Atal Tiwari, a passenger, said, “Huge queue for check-in at Pune airport. No staff is available as there is system failure. So much discomfort to the passengers.”

Another passenger raised the issue with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Twitter. “PMO India can you please instruct civil aviation to take a stock of security check-in at the Pune airport. The longest queue I have seen in recent times. Hardly any proactive support,” the passenger tweeted.

With peak season underway, there are a total 94 flight operations (departure and arrival) scheduled from and to Pune airport every day. Not only did the passengers have to suffer major inconvenience due to the server failure, most of them had planned their connecting flights after reaching their respective destinations but due to this issue, overall flight operations were affected.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune posted on its official Twitter handle: “Dear passengers, due to disruption in server connectivity to the airline check-in systems, manual check-in is being done and there may be a delay in the check-in process. We are working on early rectification. Inconvenience is regretted. Due to the ongoing road resurfacing work outside the airport, a few data cables have been broken that have disrupted the check-in system servers. Repair work is underway. Inconvenience is regretted.”

While at around 5.20 pm, the servers were restored after which the AAI tweeted, “Dear passengers, the connectivity to the check-in servers has been restored. Thank you for your patience, and we regret the inconvenience caused.”