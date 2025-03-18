Menu Explore
Chemist association demands action against doctors for alleged illegal sale of medicines 

ByVicky Pathare 
Mar 18, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Private doctors are stocking and selling drugs in large quantities which is a gross violation of Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Besides, as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) rules and the Pharmacy Act 1948, doctors are not allowed to sell medicines, said, CAPD in the letter

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com 

The CAPD has urged the Maharashtra government to conduct immediate inspections to identify doctors illegally selling medicines. (REUTERS)
The CAPD has urged the Maharashtra government to conduct immediate inspections to identify doctors illegally selling medicines. (REUTERS)

The Chemist Association of Pune District (CAPD) has raised serious concerns over doctors in Pune allegedly selling medicines directly to patients in large quantities under the guise of “dispensing medicine.” In a letter to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister of Maharashtra, the association has demanded immediate action against this illegal practice, said the CAPD on Monday. 

According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, doctors are allowed to dispense medicines to their patients. However, private doctors are stocking and selling drugs in large quantities which is a gross violation of Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. Besides, as per the Medical Council of India (MCI) rules and the Pharmacy Act 1948, doctors are not allowed to sell medicines, said, CAPD in the letter. 

The CAPD has urged the Maharashtra government to conduct immediate inspections to identify doctors illegally selling medicines. A clear policy should be formulated to prevent such illegal practices and ensure patients’ safety.  Also, strict penalties and legal action should be taken against such doctors, read the complaint letter. 

Vivek Tapkir, vice president of the CAPD said, the medicines sold by doctors do not go through proper regulatory checks, and their storage conditions may not be monitored.  

“Legal and registered pharmacists suffer financial losses as doctors bypass pharmacies and directly sell medicines to patients. Besides, the sale of medicines is subject to GST and other taxes. However, when doctors sell medicines without proper billing, the government loses significant tax revenue,” he claimed. 

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter said that registered medical practitioners and doctors can legally dispense the medicine to their patients.  

“The patients are charged for these medicines which the doctors include in the consultation fees. Doctors as an emergency keep few medicines in stock and their records are maintained. During an emergency doctors can provide medicines to other doctors. However, private practitioners cannot sell the medicines to patients of other doctors,” he said.  

Despite repeated attempts, Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA(Drug), Pune region was unavailable for comment. 

