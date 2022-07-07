Home / Cities / Pune News / Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted 25,000 each to the injured for treatment
lAn injured warkari interacts with CM via a video call after being admitted at a hospital in Miraj, Sangli on Thursday. (UDAY DEOLEKAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday interacted with the warkaris injured in a road accident and admitted in Miraj Civil Hospital. As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted 25,000 each to the injured for treatment.

Shinde called up Dr Roopesh Shinde, district medical officer, Miraj government medical college, and interacted with injured warkaris.

Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.

As per a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Shinde has directed the chief secretary to arrange for stickers on vehicles of warkaris and their registration with the local police.

Lakhs of warkaris chanting hymns of saint Dnyaneshwar and saint Tukaram will reach the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadi Ekadashi, which falls on July 10. Meanwhile, Shinde on Wednesday said that Pandharpur temple region will be developed on the lines of the Balaji temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and a meeting will be held soon for the purpose.

Reviewing the preparations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi festival, he said that there was a dire need for permanent development of the pilgrim centre.

  • Sharing the plan, SP (traffic) in Meerut Jitendra Srivastava said the traffic diversion for all kinds of vehicles would come into effect from midnight of July 14 and remain till 6 pm on July 26. (FILE PHOTO)

    Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan

    Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.

  • students of government-aided Centennial Inter College in Lucknow attending their class outside the school on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

    Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital

    Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.

  • A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation (REPRESENTIVE IMAGE)

    Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation

    PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.

  • According to the IMD's latest bulletin, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are expected in Maharashtra over the next five days.(Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

    Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital

    Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' or 'red' alert except in the morning hours. In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am.

  • Chaos prevailed as patients crowded at Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday after its healthcare management information system was shut down. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down

    On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.

