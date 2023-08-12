Home / Cities / Pune News / CM Eknath Shinde skips Chandani Chowk flyover event

CM Eknath Shinde skips Chandani Chowk flyover event

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 12, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event of the Chandani Chowk flyover, sparking speculation about his relationship with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar claimed that Shinde was unable to attend due to health reasons.

Even as chief minister Eknath Shinde had expedited the work of Chandani Chowk flyover after he was stuck in traffic at the area during the evening of August 26 last year, he skipped the inauguration event. Shinde instead preferred to stay at his native place in Satara district.

CM Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event for Chandani Chowk flyover (HT FILE PHOTO)
CM Eknath Shinde skipped the inauguration event for Chandani Chowk flyover (HT FILE PHOTO)

As his absence triggered speculations about his equations with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the latter claimed that Shinde could not come because he was unwell.

“There are reports that everything is not fine between the chief minister and me. I would like to categorically state that we are working under his leadership. Today, he could not come because of health reasons,” said Pawar.

As per the previous plan, Shinde was to attend the event along with his two deputies - Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out