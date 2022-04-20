Chikhali murder case: Kidnapper wanted ₹1 lakh, killed child without making ransom call
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police who arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night, said that the child was kidnapped for ransom.
ACP Sanjay Shinde of Pimpri-Chinchwad police who addressed a media briefing on the case on Wednesday said that the man who was arrested for the murder of an 8-year-old boy in Chikhali was found to have done so in order to seek money from the child’s parents. However, he allegedly killed the child before the ransom call was made.
The deceased child was identified as Lakshman Baburam Devasi, 8, a resident of the same vicinity where his body was found. The arrested man was identified as Bapilahmed Raees Lashkar, 26, a resident of Hargudevasti in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The man is a native of Solai in Silchar area of Assam, according to the police.
Lashkar had evacuated the premise of a room he was living in, on April 14, after having lived there for the past 2-3 years, the police said. Another family had already moved into the space. He was, therefore, among the 8 people detained for questioning after the case was registered.
“He is a CNC developer at a local company and wanted to move away from it. From the interrogation that we have conducted so far, he wanted to ask for ransom but the child fell, injured himself, and started crying before he could make the call. He took the child to a shed and tried to hush him but when that did not work, he hit him with a brick and killed him,” said additional commissioner Shinde.
The police have found CCTV footage of the man walking with the child and also carrying him in his arms, according to the officials present at the media briefing.
“It was a joint effort. The police station officials detained them, including Lashkar, and the gunda squad officials interrogated them,” said Assistant police commissioner Prashant Amrutkar of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.
The parents of the child own a grocery store in the area and were well known to the Lashkar. There were statements made by a security guard that Lashkar had tried to lure the child with a watch for a couple of days. However, the police have not confirmed it, pending the police custody remand and interrogation of Lashkar.
A case under Sections 302 and 364 of Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Chikhali police station.
Maha logs 162 new Covid cases as fresh infections rise for second straight day
Maharashtra witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day on Wednesday, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection, pushing the cumulative tally to 7,876,203, a health department bulletin showed. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127. The overall active caseload, meanwhile, stood at 690, official data showed.
Hassle-free procurement attracts farmers at Adani silos
Weighing, unloading, moisture measurement and online billing – the entire thing takes nearly two hours, providing hassle-free procurement to farmers who bring their produce at the silos of Adani Agri Logistics at Solumajra village in Kaithal. At the silos, procurement is being done by government agencies as the Food Corporation of India has hired this facility for storage and transportation under a contract inked in 2007, for 20 years.
Tamil Nadu police to question Sasikala in Kodanad heist-murder case on Thursday
As the police are tightening the sensational Kodanad heist cum murder case, former aide of late Tamili Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, will be questioned for the first time on Thursday. “We have received the police summons. The questioning will be at her T Nagar residence (in Chennai) on Thursday around 10.30,” said an associate of Sasikala not willing to be identified. Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's died in a Chennai hospital in December 2016.
No more man-days lost in Bengal due to disruptions, CM tells industry tycoons
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said her government has brought down man-days lost in the state due to strikes and disruptions to zero from 75 lakh per year during the erstwhile Left regime, as she wooed investors from across the globe at a big-ticket business summit here. “We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during the Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost,” Banerjee added.
Bengaluru: Cybercrime victims get back Rs. 2.8 crore in a first
Bengaluru, called the IT hub of India, is living up to it's name by getting lost money back to cybercrime victims after police introduces new system called Computer-Aided Dispatch. A report from last month said that, of the 32,286 cybercrime cases registered by Karnataka police since 2019, only 7,835 cases or 24% have been solved so far. Victims can call the number 112 to start the process of information recording.
