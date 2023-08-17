Chikhali residents raise a stink over contaminated water

Pune: Frustrated over contaminated drinking water being supplied by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for the past two weeks, residents of housing societies on Dehu-Alandi Road, Chikhali, have complained to the civic chief demanding a permanent solution to the problem and water supply through tankers till the problem is resolved. Residents of housing societies in Chikhali have complained to civic chief demanding a permanent solution to their receiving contaminated water from PCMC pipeline. (HT)

Nearly 5,000 families living in housing societies, including Gaware Angan, Mira Orchid, Bhagirathi Gloria, Dwarka, Sai Mangal Heights, Abhang Vishwa Phase 1 and Abhang Vishwa Phase 2, are getting contaminated water for the past two weeks due to leakage in sewage and water lines which run close and parallel to each other. Despite several complaints to PCMC, no concrete measures have been taken, according to the residents.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies’ Federation (CMPCHSF), said that they have complained to Shekhar Singh, PCMC chief, demanding a permanent solution.

“The problem is severe as not just drinking water but even borewell water in the area is contaminated with sewage. The drinking water pipes are close to the sewage lines and there may be leakage from the joints of the sewage lines which is contaminating the drinking water,” Sangale said.

Sachin Tekale, resident, Abhang Vishwa Society, said that residents have been facing this problem since 2016. Despite repeated complaints, the problem resurfaces every few months. “The water lines are old and need to be changed. PCMC officials have assured that they will change the lines, but we don’t know when,” Tekale said.

Tekale said that thousands of area residents are forced to drink contaminated water.

“PCMC has turned a blind eye to the poor sewage system and contaminated water supply which pose serious threat of water-borne diseases such as jaundice, diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria, hepatitis and typhoid. Many people are falling ill due to drinking contaminated water,” he said.

Shrikant Savane, head, PCMC water supply department, admitted that choking of the drainage line has led to contamination of water. “Work is underway and the severity of the problem has been reduced. The damaged drainage lines have to be changed by the drainage department. We have checked our water lines which are in good condition. The damaged water lines have to be changed by the respective owner,” Savane said.

Meanwhile, PCMC has not made any alternate arrangement for residents and civic officials claim that cleaning of pipelines and clearing of choked lines is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON