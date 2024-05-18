 Child care centre in Jalgaon helps boost women participation in poll - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Child care centre in Jalgaon helps boost women participation in poll

ByVicky Pathare
May 18, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The Jalgaon district chief election office had set up 1,864 CCCs across the district near polling booths

The temporary child care centres (CCCs) set up by poll officials near booths in Jalgaon district saw many women turn out to cast vote for Lok Sabha elections on May 13, according to officials.

The centres with “Hirkani Kaksha” (baby feeding centres) open from 7.30 am to 9 pm saw 88,105 women use the facility, and also cast vote. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The centres with “Hirkani Kaksha” (baby feeding centres) open from 7.30 am to 9 pm saw 88,105 women use the facility, and also cast vote. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Jalgaon district chief election office had set up 1,864 CCCs across the district near polling booths. The centres with “Hirkani Kaksha” (baby feeding centres) open from 7.30 am to 9 pm saw 88,105 women use the facility, and also cast vote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ayush Prasad, Jalgaon district collector, said, “During the voting awareness programmes, we found that childcare responsibilities discouraged women from voting in elections. Hence, these centres saw participation by over 88,000 women.”

Devendra Raut, deputy chief executive officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Jalgaon, said, “The temporary centres managed by anganwadi and ASHA workers catered to children aged between zero to ten years. It provided facilities like water, food and playing equipment for children.”

The election for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency was held on May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Child care centre in Jalgaon helps boost women participation in poll

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On