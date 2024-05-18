Child care centre in Jalgaon helps boost women participation in poll

The temporary child care centres (CCCs) set up by poll officials near booths in Jalgaon district saw many women turn out to cast vote for Lok Sabha elections on May 13, according to officials. The centres with “Hirkani Kaksha” (baby feeding centres) open from 7.30 am to 9 pm saw 88,105 women use the facility, and also cast vote. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Jalgaon district chief election office had set up 1,864 CCCs across the district near polling booths. The centres with “Hirkani Kaksha” (baby feeding centres) open from 7.30 am to 9 pm saw 88,105 women use the facility, and also cast vote.

Ayush Prasad, Jalgaon district collector, said, “During the voting awareness programmes, we found that childcare responsibilities discouraged women from voting in elections. Hence, these centres saw participation by over 88,000 women.”

Devendra Raut, deputy chief executive officer, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Jalgaon, said, “The temporary centres managed by anganwadi and ASHA workers catered to children aged between zero to ten years. It provided facilities like water, food and playing equipment for children.”

The election for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency was held on May 13.