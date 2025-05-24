Children, parents flock to book stalls 

Pune: The Pune Children’s Book Fair, a vibrant celebration of knowledge, literature, and entertainment, is proving to be a fertile ground for nurturing the reading habit among the younger generation. At the fair, one can see children browsing through books on diverse subjects — from history to science — while parents actively encourage them to buy and read. Publishers and children’s authors engage with readers, explaining the world of books, while visitors enthusiastically purchase children’s literature to gift to young readers they know. In a digital age where children often get lost in mobiles, laptops, and video games, the sight of children immersed in books brings a welcome sense of hope. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), Pune Book Festival, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Samvad Pune, the fair features over seventy reputed publishers showcasing books across genres including stories, poems, and novels aimed at children and young readers. From celebrated names in children’s literature to promising new authors, the offerings span historical, social, humorous, and scientific themes. Informative books, biographies of scientists and reformers, language-learning aids, and much more are on display.

Kishor, the magazine from Balbharati — the body responsible for publishing school textbooks — has enriched the reading experience of children across generations. Selected issues of this magazine are available for reading at the fair.

In a digital age where children often get lost in mobiles, laptops, and video games, the sight of children immersed in books brings a welcome sense of hope.