Children’s summer camp underway

ByKimay Boralkar
Jun 27, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Nearly 54,000 youth volunteers have been mobilised across Maharashtra, reaching over 6.5 lakh primary school children from disadvantaged backgrounds

A special summer learning camp for underserved children is currently underway in Pune, Satara, and Raigad districts.

The focus is on improving reading fluency with comprehension, helping children express themselves clearly in both spoken and written forms and strengthening analytical thinking and math skills, said the volunteers. (HT PHOTO)
The focus is on improving reading fluency with comprehension, helping children express themselves clearly in both spoken and written forms and strengthening analytical thinking and math skills, said the volunteers. (HT PHOTO)

The focus is on improving reading fluency with comprehension, helping children express themselves clearly in both spoken and written forms and strengthening analytical thinking and math skills, said the volunteers.

Organised by the Pratham Education Foundation under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative P&G Shiksha by P&G India, the camp—CAMaL—which started on May 15 will continue till June 30.

Nearly 54,000 youth volunteers have been mobilised across Maharashtra, reaching over 6.5 lakh primary school children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Rukmini Banerji, chief executive officer (CEO), Pratham Education Foundation, said, “A summer initiative is aimed at strengthening the foundational skills of children transitioning from primary to middle school (Grade 5 to Grade 6). Many of these children missed their early years of schooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and need support to strengthen and “catch up” on their basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills, so they enter Grade 6 after the summer break with greater confidence and improved capability”

