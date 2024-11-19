Menu Explore
Chinchwad election: Polling material to be distributed on Tuesday 

ByVicky Pathare 
Nov 19, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Polling materials for Chinchwad Assembly election will be distributed on Tuesday at Late Shankar Gawde Smriti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon

Polling materials for the Chinchwad Assembly election will be distributed on Tuesday at the Late Shankar Gawde Smriti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon. With over 6.6 lakh voters and 564 polling stations, officials have planned detailed arrangements for smooth conduct, including secure transport, GPS tracking, and police deployment for the November 20 elections. 

Polling materials for Chinchwad Assembly election will be distributed on Tuesday at Late Shankar Gawde Smriti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Polling materials for Chinchwad Assembly election will be distributed on Tuesday at Late Shankar Gawde Smriti Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Under the supervision of the election officer Anil Pawar, along with assistant election officers Amol Kadam, Asha Holkar, and Kishor Nanavare, meticulous planning has been carried out for the election processes.  

The equipment allocation was carried out using a computerised system. A total of 21 candidates are contesting in the Chinchwad Assembly constituency. For each polling station, two ballot units, one control unit, and one VVPAT machine have been assigned.  

