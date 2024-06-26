Cholera outbreak in Bhosari under control, all 10 patients discharged

The Cholera outbreak reported in Dhawade Wasti, Bhosari, is under control with no fresh cases reported for the past one week. All 10 patients diagnosed with Cholera have been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital, said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials on Wednesday. The civic body started surveillance in the area and set up a field hospital in Bhosari. (HT PHOTO)

The PCMC reported its first case of Cholera on June 8, with a total 10 cases of Cholera reported till June 17 in the Dhawade Wasti area. The civic body started surveillance in the area and set up a field hospital in Bhosari.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

According to officials, as many as 85 suspected Cholera patients were admitted to three hospitals— Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), New Thergaon Hospital, and New Bhosari Hospital. Out of the 85 suspected patients, samples of 10 patients tested positive for Cholera whereas those of 75 patients tested negative, said the officials.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. Following the outbreak, all citizens residing in the area were provided drinking water through tankers so as to stop them from drinking tap water which helped officials further restrain the outbreak of cholera. The contaminated waterline was identified and closed, said officials.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of the PCMC, said that the situation is under control and all cholera-positive patients have been treated successfully and discharged from the hospital. “For over a week, there have been no fresh cases of Cholera or patients with Cholera-like symptoms from this area,” Dr Gophane said.

The PCMC had deployed 44 teams at Bhosari for surveillance. The civic body screened more than 74,000 people with officials making 26,842 house visits. As many as 76 family members and close contacts of the Cholera patients were given Doxycycline as preventive measure. Also, over 166 patients with symptoms like nausea and diarrhoea were given Doxycycline.