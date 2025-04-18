Citizens allege PD office intervention in revision of bldg byelaws of cantonments

The principal director (PD) office in Pune has reportedly returned of revised bylaws to respective boards in southern and central India citing need for reconsideration of multiple clauses particularly those perceived to benefit public. The exercise was carried out under the directions of the ministry of defence (MoD), which had instructed cantonments to engage expert agencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Principal director is the head of office of regional directorates of defence estates organisation. They are advisors to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army Command for matters pertaining to administration of cantonments and management of defence land.

In a major reform initiative, cantonments across the country recently undertook the long-overdue revision of building bylaws, many of which dated back 60 to 70 years.

The exercise was carried out under the directions of the ministry of defence (MoD), which had instructed cantonments to engage expert agencies. Interestingly, the PD office has reduced the floor space index (FSI) in several cantonments, reversing the increase approved by boards for new constructions. The reduction in FSI has a direct impact on number of floors, building height, and overall tenements, thereby limiting new constructions and affecting urban development, residents said.

Citizen activists alleged that the move has baffled urban planners and residents, especially when neighboring municipal corporations are moving forward with higher FSIs. They stated that the restrictive approach of the PD office appears out of sync with ground realities.

In the model building bye laws circulated by Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE), MOD, it has been mentioned that each cantonment will modify and incorporate changes as required on the basis of the advice of expert agency.

Pune Cantonment nominated member Sachin Mathurawala, said, “We have followed the directions and guidelines given by DGDE and PDDE while framing the building byelaws on advice from expert agencies. College of Engineering Pune (COEP) has been appointed as an expert agency.”