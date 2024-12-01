Citizens blame PMC for inaction against encroachments

With nearly all roads across the city encroached by hawkers and illegal constructions, citizens are blaming the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for turning a blind eye to these infringements in the absence of elected members in the corporation. Many hawkers are putting up stalls on the main Satara Road from Market Yard to Katraj and disturbing traffic flow but no one is objecting to it, residents said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to citizens, encroachments have increased in the past few months as elected members are absent from the municipal corporation, administration is not answerable to anyone, and no one is raising their voice against hawkers and illegal structures.

Satish Patil from Bibwewadi said, “Many hawkers are putting up stalls on the main Satara Road from Market Yard to Katraj and disturbing traffic flow but no one is objecting to it.”

A resident of Sangam Society even went so far as to say, “We have seen PMC officers openly taking bribes from these hawkers, allowing them to conduct business on the roads.”

Shweta Shintre from Parvati said, “For middle class people, it is not possible to purchase even a small room but nowadays, those with muscle power or the blessings of local politicians are erecting big shops and homes…”

Sandeep Kamble from Shivajinagar said, “It is true that encroachments have flourished for the past few months. I used to walk on the footpaths. Earlier, hawkers were worried about PMC officers but now they are openly saying that they are giving bribes to PMC officials and no one is acting against the encroachments.”

A PMC official from the engineering department on condition of anonymity said, “It is true that illegal constructions have increased in the city and our officers are doing nothing against them. Earlier, at least the elected members used to raise voice against encroachments or there was indirect pressure on them to act. What is interesting is that our ground-level officers know everything about these encroachments but don’t take action against them.”

On his part, PMC official Madhav Jagtap said, “We are conducting regular drives in the city and taking action against encroachments. The staff was very busy during the election and chances are the PMC was unable to take action but our staff will soon begin the drive and ensure that the roads are free of encroachments.”