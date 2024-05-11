Citizens complain about developer dumping sewage in Ram Nadi

PUNE: A private developer in Bavdhan Khurd has been allegedly found using tankers to dump untreated sewage in the Ram Nadi (river), causing river pollution in violation of environmental regulations. So much so that concerned citizens and civic activists have lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) regarding this illegal activity, claiming that the developer has been following this practice for the past three years. Citizens and civic activists have lodged a complaint with MPCB regarding private developer in Bavdhan Khurd allegedly using tankers to dump untreated sewage in Ram Nadi. (HT)

According to the complaint received by the MPCB on Thursday, May 9, citizens have found that sewage, both liquid and sludge, is being dumped arbitrarily by private tankers in the PVPIT College area of Bavdhan Khurd. The area has been a part of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) since 1997 but ironically, has no drainage lines. This forces residents to resort to harmful practices like dumping untreated waste in the nearby nullah or covertly using tankers to discard sewage in public spaces or the Ram Nadi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Advocate Krunnal Gharre, one of the complainants, said, “We have compelling evidence, including video and photographic documentation, that a major society from the same area having over 300 flats and 1,000-odd residents - developed by a renowned developer is transporting untreated sewage in tankers and dumping it directly into the Ram Nadi allegedly at the behest of the builder himself. This blatant environmental violation cannot be tolerated.”

A senior MPCB official on condition of anonymity said, “Sewage is extremely harmful and contains organic material, which can cause eutrophication of the area’s water bodies and groundwater, and deplete the soil health. Under no circumstance should it be dumped openly or in rivers.”

The citizens have requested the MPCB to direct the PMC to install sewer infrastructure in the area on priority, and stop issuing NOCs from the MPCB for further occupancy until a proper PMC sewer network is in place. Inspection of all societies in the area should be carried out to investigate if their sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational. Besides, citizens have requested the pollution board to take strict action against those found violating environmental regulations.

Ravindra Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, Pune region, assured that stern action will be taken and informed that the matter has been escalated to the respective sub-regional officer. “The MPCB team will investigate the issue after which action will be taken against the violators. The directions to the PMC will be issued after the visit.”