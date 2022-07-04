Citizens complain of heavy vehicles flouting ban during peak hour, police say action being taken

PUNE Several areas including Tilak road, Fergusson college, Satara road and the Pune to Ahmednagar stretch continue to witness the movement of heavy vehicles during the day which is a violation of the rule that allows heavy vehicles to enter city limits only between 10 pm and 6 am. While citizens have complained about the movement of heavy vehicles causing traffic chaos, the police have claimed that action is being taken against the errant vehicles.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Heavy vehicles are only allowed inside city limits during designated hours at night and not otherwise. There are exceptions to this as the trucks coming to the Market yard area or Swargate area might carry perishable goods. Other than that, action is being taken against trucks plying outside of the time limit given to them.”

Jagdish Jojawar, a citizen, on Twitter questioned the authorities about logjams during the day due to movement of heavy vehicles in Mundhwa.

As per information shared by the Pune traffic police, between January 1 and July 2 this year, a total of 9,397 challans were issued for vehicles going into ‘no entry’ or ‘one way’ stretches totaling Rs4,829,000. The number of challans issued in 2021 for the same reasons were 32,502 amounting to Rs7,200,700. While the number of challans in 2020 was 29,237 amounting to Rs5,843,000. This included heavy vehicles that are not allowed to enter city limits during the day.

However, Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar, said, “This might be one of the reasons for traffic but it remains one of the peripheral reasons. The number of private vehicles should be limited in some manner or the other to find a more lasting solution for the ever increasing problem of traffic in Pune.”

Headline: No entry

Year No. of chalans issued Amount collected

2020 29,237 ₹5,843,000

2021 32,502 ₹ 7,200,700

2022 (till July 1) 9,397 ₹4,829,000