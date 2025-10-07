Citizens criticise PMC for selective action against illegal hoardings

Residents’ forums have come out in severe criticism of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its alleged inaction against rampant politically and religiously motivated hoardings and banners across the city. According to residents, while the PMC claims to be cracking down on illegal billboards, its response is selective especially when it comes to politically backed and religious advertisements. These hoardings and banners, many of them installed at key traffic junctions, are not only an eyesore but also a safety hazard, residents allege. In May 2024, a massive, 120 feet wide billboard collapsed near the railway station chowk during a thunderstorm, killing four people and injuring several others. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sunil Aiyer, director, Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Foundation, said, “In a scenario where the size of roads has not changed whilst the traffic has increased threefold, it’s rather strange that hoardings are permitted. Many of the hoardings are illegal and their beneficiaries are local ‘landlords’ and ‘leaders’ who are hand-in-glove with the administration. Not only are they benefitting monetarily but also causing reduction of road size and a distraction to those driving. In the end, it’s the safety of the people that’s in question. Such hoardings ought to be pulled down and action taken against offenders.”

Aiyer added that the civic administration’s regulatory system for hoardings seems to be opaque and misused. “Hopefully, there is a process in place for allotment of sites for hoardings. Unfortunately, the majority of advertisement hoardings are from developers yet again trying to sell dreams to people at the cost of reality and basic infrastructure,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, director, Western Housing and Safety Association (WHSA), echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that despite several warnings and tragic incidents, the civic body has failed to curb the hoardings’ menace. “The city has witnessed multiple instances of hoarding collapse due to poor structural safety and negligence. The PMC’s selective enforcement raises serious questions about its commitment to public safety. It’s high time the corporation implements uniform action across all wards and ensures criminal accountability for both contractors and officials involved,” Patil said.

Over the past couple of years, Pune has witnessed a series of hoarding-related accidents that have drawn public outrage. In May 2024, a massive, 120 feet wide billboard collapsed near the railway station chowk during a thunderstorm, killing four people and injuring several others. The structure was found to have been erected without mandatory permissions from the PMC’s sky signs’ department. The incident led to the suspension of a few junior engineers not to mention citywide protests by civic activists demanding stricter enforcement and transparent audits of all existing hoardings. In July 2025, another hoarding came crashing down at Baner Road during heavy rainfall, narrowly missing commuters. While no fatalities were reported, the mishap exposed the lack of structural audits and regular monitoring on the part of the civic body. Investigations revealed that the site had previously been flagged for violations but the same were overlooked by the enforcement squad. The repetitive nature of such incidents reinforced the citizens’ perception that the action on the part of the civic body is more reactive than preventive.

Following mounting criticism, the PMC’s sky signs’ department along with anti-encroachment squads launched a demolition drive in August this year, targeting over 400 illegal hoardings across the city, particularly in Shivajinagar, Hadapsar and Warje. However, activists claim that the drive was short-lived and largely symbolic. While temporary flex banners for festivals were removed, many large billboards owned by politically connected firms were left untouched. “It’s a classic case of double standards,” said a Kothrud resident, adding, “The PMC acts tough with small traders and event organisers but remains silent when big advertisers and political groups violate norms.”

PMC officials meanwhile maintain that continuous action is being taken against unauthorised hoardings. “We have intensified our enforcement, and are coordinating with the police to ensure that no illegal structures remain. Notices have been issued to several advertising agencies,” a senior civic official said on condition of anonymity.

However, citizens’ groups insist that the issue demands more than just token action. They are calling for a citywide digital registry of licensed hoardings, monthly structural audits by third-party experts, and criminal prosecution of repeat offenders. “Unless accountability is fixed, these collapses will keep happening, and people will continue to die,” Patil warned.

The real test for the PMC lies in being impartial and acting against each and every violator irrespective of the latter’s political or financial clout, said social activist Jaymala Dhankikar.