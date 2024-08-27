Citizens criticise RTO visit for RC renewal

Even as the ministry of road transport and highways has facilitated updating address and other details on vehicle registration certificate (RC) online by visiting the Parivahan Sewa website, citizens cite inconvenience to physically visit Regional Transport Office (RTO) for verification. Senior citizen Krishna Kolankar said that he had to visit the RTO office in an ambulance to ensure physical presence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Owners who have sold their old vehicles or need to renew their RC book and update contact details find visiting RTO office inconvenient.

“I bought a new two-wheeler on exchange with my old bike at a showroom last week. After some days, I got a call from Pune RTO to visit the office and update mobile contact on RC book by signing before an official. Despite submitting relevant documents, visiting RTO for just a signature disrupts my busy schedule,” said Shweta Mehendale.

“I was admitted to a hospital due to weakness. However, to renew my RC book of the vehicle I was called to the office to sign in front of an official,” he said.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “After updating address and other details on vehicle RC online, the vehicle owner should select an available date to schedule an appointment for verification at the RTO. The person has to visit the office with receipt and original documents for verification by the authorities.”