Citizens demand audit of 50 cr spent on road development

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has rolled back its ideal road scheme envisaged for the development of 15 roads for the G 20 summit. The scheme was meant for the development of the road infrastructure, removal of encroachments on both sides of the road, cleaning of footpaths, decongestion and filling of potholes. The PMC had allocated nearly ₹150 crore for the beautification and repairs to the chosen roads the delegates had crossed during their stay in Pune. The beautification work was undertaken by various departments which involved repairing and asphalting the roads, repairing pavements, and beautifying squares. (HT PHOTO)

The G-20 summit was held from June 12 to 29 in Pune where global leaders discussed and agreed on measures to tackle pressing economic and financial issues.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The beautification work was undertaken by various departments which involved repairing and asphalting the roads, repairing pavements, and beautifying squares. Also, it was decided the roads would not be dug for any public utility work for a minimum span of three years and a maximum of five years.

The PMC had chosen Pune – Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, Satara Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Pashan Road, Baner Road, Aundh Road, Karve Road, Magarpatta Road, Koregaon Park North Main Road, Bibwewadi Road, Sinhagad Road, Sangamwadi Road and Shivaji Road as fifteen roads to be beautified at the collective cost of ₹150 crore.

Civic activist Daljeet Goraya said, “As citizens were happy that fifteen roads were chosen for upgradation but were disappointed that the civic body has neglected to repair other roads in the chosen road areas which are in poor condition which are used by lakhs of commuters daily.”

PMC road department Superintendent Sahebrao Dandge said, “We are taking all the necessary steps to maintain the upgraded road infrastructure of the fifteen roads. At the same time, all roads in the city will be developed in such a way that commuters will experience smooth movement from one place to another without any hassles shortly.”