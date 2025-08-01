Pune: Environmentalists have raised serious objections to the ongoing construction of a cement concrete (CC) road on a walking trail within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits on Taljai hill. The civic body has reportedly dug a 1-1.5-metre-wide stretch to construct the road, drawing criticism for the ecologically-damaging excavation work in a sensitive natural habitat. Citizens demand halt to digging on Taljai hills for cement road

The 108-acre forest patch where the construction is taking place falls within the municipal limits and is part of a designated nature habitat. Activists fear that this is part of a growing trend of encroachment and unplanned development that threatens Pune’s remaining green spaces.

Citing Pune’s rich natural and cultural heritage, activists pointed out that unchecked urbanisation in the past two decades has severely impacted the city’s environment. Issues such as air pollution, shrinking forest cover, water scarcity, and poor waste management have become increasingly serious.

They urged PMC to take strict legal action against those responsible for the digging and dumping, and to restore the disturbed sections of the hill with eco-friendly materials.

Adding to the concern, debris from the excavation has been dumped in surrounding areas, damaging shrubs and trees. Some native plant species have also been destroyed due to the heavy machinery used for the work.

A PMC road department official said, “The work involves building a cement road to ensure safe and durable access for pedestrians. Care is being taken to minimise environmental damage. We are not constructing a wide road for vehicles, but a narrow concrete path to make walking easier during all seasons.”

Environmental scientist Dr Sachin Punekar, president of the Biospheres organisation, has submitted a formal representation to PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, requesting him to stop the digging work to protect the hill’s biodiversity.

“This trail lies inside a forested area of the hill and is not used by vehicles. There is no justification for building a concrete road here,” he said.

Dr Punekar said the Pachgaon-Parvati (Taljai) hill is rich in biodiversity and home to small animals, birds and insects living in the scrub forests. “This kind of unscientific construction has disrupted natural water streams and harmed the habitat. The work must be stopped immediately, and the damaged ecosystem restored using natural materials like gravel and soil,” he added.

Girish Kamble, a regular visitor to Taljai for morning walk, said, “I’ve been walking here every morning for years. The natural trail was more peaceful and connected to nature. With concrete, it feels less like a hill and more like a city street.”