Citizens demand solution to protect the urban forest in Warje 

Following last week’s forest fire incident wherein at least 1-hectare area was burnt at the urban forest in Warje, citizens and activists visited the forest on Sunday, December 1. During the visit to the affected area, many demanded a permanent solution to protect the forest and the plantation from miscreants and that the water supply should be streamlined to revive the trees affected by recent fire incidents. During the visit to the affected area, activists demanded that a compound wall be built to protect the forest areas. (HT PHOTO)

Awarded as one of the country’s role model urban forests, the Warje urban forest has recently experienced five incidents of forest fire allegedly set by the people living in the nearby slum. In those incidents, nearly 15,000 trees were burnt.

Kishor Moholkar, founder of Nisarga Seva Sanstha which carries out tree plantation and conservation drives in Warje urban forest, said, “After the incident, trees above the height of 4 to 6 feet should be revived immediately. For this more water is required. Currently, the forest department is supplying water from the tanker, but that is not sufficient. If a permanent water supply is made available, it will help citizens to provide water to the trees.”

He further added that if the grass is removed early, it will prevent forest fires significantly.

One of the activists who attended the meeting said strong action needs to be taken against the miscreants who illegally enter the forest land.

“We are now in the process of preparing a draft of the points discussed in our meeting today. The draft will be submitted to the forest department in the upcoming week,” said Moholkar.

When asked about water provision for Warje urban forest, Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forest Pune said, “ In our proposal submitted to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), we have mentioned about the water supply requirements. The decision will be taken in a joint meeting likely to be held in the upcoming week.”