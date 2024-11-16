Citizens demand written assurances from candidates in Wadgaonsheri constituency

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Association of Nagar Road Citizens Forum has put forth a manifesto on Friday, calling on all candidates to sign a written commitment to address critical issues plaguing the area. Citizens have demanded swift completion of the proposed 126-kilometre ring road, which would divert inter-city traffic, reducing congestion by an estimated 40%. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The manifesto, encompassing water supply, solid waste management, traffic, and urban planning, is a call for transparent governance, environmental responsibility, and quality of life improvements, the forum members said.

One of the primary demands centres around equitable water distribution. Citizens demand that candidates ensure every part receives an equitable share of water and that the state government annually increases the water quota in line with Pune’s population growth.

They propose a comprehensive state water policy that would eliminate the need for private water tankers, which make profits even in years of surplus rainfall. Rainwater harvesting and penalties on booster pumps and illegal water connections as essential measures to bolster sustainable water management, they said.

“The city’s rapid expansion has outpaced its resources, and MLAs must first take inputs from citizen experts, then take a proposal to the state government to stop and contain the growing population and borders of Pune,” said, Qaneez Sukhrani, convenor of the forum.

“Builder lobby cannot be given a free lease to build without any restraints. They must petition the state government for the creation of at least three more corporations with separating borders, jurisdiction and financials due to the merging of 34 villages and the excision of cantonment areas. Currently, because no elected representative has studied or understood this, Pune city and its inhabitants are in chaos,” she said.

The manifesto also highlights the urgent need for a robust solid waste management plan. Residents are calling for mandatory segregation of dry and wet waste at the source, aiming for a “zero garbage” approach. Processing plants for waste must be located within each area, and mixed waste due to political influence over violations is strictly opposed.

Besides, implementation of the Street Vendors Act 2014 and Rules 2015 in a fixed deadline and vendor zones to avoid encroachment and misuse of on pavement, kerbs and roads,’ it read.

Furthermore, the citizens emphasize the need for scientific road construction, with repairs addressing potholes and cracks durably. They have demanded swift completion of the proposed 126-kilometre ring road, which would divert inter-city traffic, reducing congestion by an estimated 40%. Besides, parking policies the forum demands that flyovers and grade-separators should be a last resort, preferring simple traffic solutions like no-parking zones, police oversight on signal and CCTV management, and junction redesign to tackle congestion.

Sunil Tingre, sitting MLA of NCP, agreed to the demands of citizens mentioned in their manifests. “The problem of solid waste will be resolved and for street vendors a dedicated hawker’s zone will be setup. Water distribution will be monitored, and which will help equitable water distribution and solve problem in area with water shortage. The Rainwater harvesting will benefit the societies to solve the water shortage issue,” he said.

Tingre, further said, for the traffic issues we have already started working on the it. “With help of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar the proposed highway will be from Shikarpur to Ramwadi, unlike original plan from Wagholi to Ramwadi. Besides this same road will also have metro connectivity,” he said.