Citizens hold candlelight vigil, blame govt apathy behind death of doctor in road mishap

Over hundred citizens gathered in Undri, opposite Nyati Estate Society, for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to 34-year-old dentist Pranali Date who lost her life in a road mishap. The event, organised by the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Forum (MURDF), also raise awareness about road safety. The participants, holding candles and placards, reached the spot demanding safer roads and better infrastructure. (HT PHOTO)

The participants, holding candles and placards, reached the spot demanding safer roads and better infrastructure. The event was a poignant reminder of the need for improved road safety measures, which have been a long-standing concern for residents in the area. Dr Date’s tragic demise has led to widespread outrage and concern among citizens, prompting them to come together to demand change. Dr Date of Urban Nest Society was killed after a truck hit her two-wheeler from behind and she fell on the road and came under the wheel of the heavy vehicle on the Katraj Handewadi Road Wednesday afternoon.

A statement released by MURDF directors Sunil Koloti and Sunil Aiyer stated that the candlelight vigil was a testament to the community’s resolve to push for safer roads and a more responsible approach to infrastructure development. They called for greater accountability from authorities and demanded that concrete steps be taken to address the issue of road safety.

The event concluded with a solemn vow to continue the fight for safer roads and a tribute to Dr Date. The initiative was also supported by NIBM Annexe Residents’ Forum and a prominent social media platform voicing citizen concerns.

NIBM Annexe Forum director Jaymala Dhankikar demanded registration of criminal cases against the government authorities for faulty planning and disregard for implementation of traffic safety rules at the highway stretch where the accident took place.