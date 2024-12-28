Menu Explore
Citizens lose 59 lakh in six fraud cases

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 29, 2024 05:52 AM IST

A 43-year-old resident of Khadki was defrauded of ₹10.94 lakh by an unidentified mobile caller who promised to sanction an immediate app-based online loan

Pune: Police have filed six cases, including five cyber crimes, with citizens losing 59 lakh to fraudsters. Ram Dashrath Rupnath, 24, of Aundh on December 26 lodged a police complaint that the suspect, identified as Mayur Ratnakar Jadhav of Wagholi, has not returned his Ertiga car that he given to him for rental on October 25. He has stated of being cheated of 1.31 lakh.

A 56-year-old resident of Tingarenagar on December 27 lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police against a cyber cheat who defrauded her of 11.23 lakh coaxing her to invest in an online share trading market scheme. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 43-year-old resident of Khadki was defrauded of 10.94 lakh by an unidentified mobile caller who promised to sanction an immediate app-based online loan. A 56-year-old resident of Tingarenagar on December 27 lodged a complaint with the Vishrantwadi police against a cyber cheat who defrauded her of 11.23 lakh coaxing her to invest in an online share trading market scheme. In the fourth case, a 69-year-old resident has lodged a complaint with Market Yard police stating that he was cheated of 21.48 lakh by a cyber criminal who duped her into investing in online stock trading. A senior citizen has lodged a complaint with Hadapsar police stating that he was duped of 7.11 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive of a prominent life insurance company and asked her to deposit money online in various plans. In the sixth case, a 37-year-old resident of Mundhwa has lodged a police complaint on December 27 stating that she was cheated by a cyber fraud who asked her to invest 6.69 lakh in online share trading.

