 Citizens rush to primary schools in Pune to obtain ancestors’ leaving certificates - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Citizens rush to primary schools in Pune to obtain ancestors’ leaving certificates

Citizens rush to primary schools in Pune to obtain ancestors’ leaving certificates

ByAbhay Khairnar
Feb 16, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Primary schools in many villages across Maharashtra are more than 100 years’ old, and every day, five to six people are visiting these schools to get the school leaving certificates of their forefathers

Since it is now mandatory to submit the school leaving certificate of one’s father, grandfather, great-grandfather or any other ancestor with caste mentioned on it to procure an Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificate, citizens are thronging primary schools across the state to obtain these certificates.

If anyone from a family has ‘Kunbi’ mentioned as their caste in any government document, all members of that particular family are eligible for getting an OBC certificate as the ‘Kunbi’ caste was previously included in the OBC category. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
If anyone from a family has ‘Kunbi’ mentioned as their caste in any government document, all members of that particular family are eligible for getting an OBC certificate as the ‘Kunbi’ caste was previously included in the OBC category. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Primary schools in many villages across Maharashtra are more than 100 years’ old, and every day, five to six people are visiting these schools to get the school leaving certificates of their forefathers.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Primary teacher Rajni Kapadnis from Nashik district said, “We are getting daily applications for leaving certificates of old students. We have records of more than 100 years. Two of our records are in the Modi languages whereas the others are in the Devnagari script. Daily, we are issuing four to five certificates for the last few days.”

Another teacher Rajendra Kodre from Pune district said, “Our school is getting applications for leaving certificates. We need to check the old records daily. As some records are in the Modi languages, it is very difficult to understand…”

Uttam Khairnar said, “We went to the tehsildar’s office to get a ‘Kunbi’ caste certificate. At that time, we came to know that my grandfather’s school leaving certificate was required. Hence, we rushed to our native place and got our grandfather’s certificate who left school in 1904.”

Vinay Kamble, a primary teacher from Ahmednagar district, said, “We are getting applications, but there is less registration of ‘Kunbi’ certificates in our area.”

If anyone from a family has ‘Kunbi’ mentioned as their caste in any government document, all members of that particular family are eligible for getting an OBC certificate as the ‘Kunbi’ caste was previously included in the OBC category. Now, the Maratha community leaders are claiming that there is no difference between the Kunbis and Marathas as traditionally, they were related with those carrying on farming called the Kunbis and those having more land called the Marathas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On