Civic activist probes PMCs payment to agency during Ganesh festival
PUNE Pune-based activist Vivek Velankar, on Tuesday demanded to recover ₹22 lakh from contractor and requested an inquiry regarding the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issuing extra money to the agency who did not carry out the works.
Velankar who filed an RTI application regarding this issue, has written a letter to municipal commissioner and demanded a probe against the civic body who paid the agency a full amount for providing wanter tanks during Ganesh immersion.
Velankar said, “We did the inspection of documents under Right to Information Act and found shocking information. Though we were objected earlier that the Ganesh festival was for 10 days, then why did the PMC hire the tanks for 11 days? The agency did not provide enough tankers as per the contract.”
Velankar said that the civic body had hired an agency by paying ₹1.26 crore for providing 60 mobile water tanks for Ganesh immersion. “Without doing any verification, the municipal administration paid the bills to the contractor. Some documents and letters show that on some day’s tanks were less. The PMC ward offices should also impose fine on contractors,” he said.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
IMD forecasts six days of heatwave in Delhi
After a brief respite on Monday, when strong winds kept Delhi's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius (C), the temperature rose to 38.7C on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that mercury will breach the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, rise to 41C on Thursday, and to 42C by Friday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7C on Tuesday, which is four degrees above normal for this time of the year.
