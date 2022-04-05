Civic activist probes PMCs payment to agency during Ganesh festival

PUNE Pune-based activist Vivek Velankar, on Tuesday demanded to recover ₹22 lakh from contractor and requested an inquiry regarding the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issuing extra money to the agency who did not carry out the works.

Velankar who filed an RTI application regarding this issue, has written a letter to municipal commissioner and demanded a probe against the civic body who paid the agency a full amount for providing wanter tanks during Ganesh immersion.

Velankar said, “We did the inspection of documents under Right to Information Act and found shocking information. Though we were objected earlier that the Ganesh festival was for 10 days, then why did the PMC hire the tanks for 11 days? The agency did not provide enough tankers as per the contract.”

Velankar said that the civic body had hired an agency by paying ₹1.26 crore for providing 60 mobile water tanks for Ganesh immersion. “Without doing any verification, the municipal administration paid the bills to the contractor. Some documents and letters show that on some day’s tanks were less. The PMC ward offices should also impose fine on contractors,” he said.