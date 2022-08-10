Civic polls process: NCP files plea in apex court
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has challenged the decision of the state government and the state election commission (SEC) to restart the process of local self-governments including municipal corporations and zilla parishads (ZPs) in the state.
NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The Pune unit of the NCP had filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against the SEC and Maharashtra government. By restarting the election process again, it is clear that the administration will rule local bodies for more than a year. It is against the principle of democracy to keep elected members away from local self-government.”
Jagtap said, “Since March 2022, the election to 14 municipal corporations, 27 ZPs and 350 municipal councils have been scheduled and administration has been appointed. The NCP does not have a problem if the wards comprise three or four members. We are ready to contest the election under any circumstance. But it is against the principle of democracy to keep administrators on local bodies for a year.”
Following the SC’s instruction, the SEC had done everything to announce the elections, The SEC carried out ward delimitation, announced the ward-wise final voters’ list, and conducted the draw for reservations. In the interim however, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government lost majority, and the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government. Chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Fadnavis scrapped the earlier process and decided to consider the 2011 Census data for the elections. It means that in municipal corporations, each ward will have four members.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
'Efforts on…': UP cop who wept over low quality food makes an appeal to CM Yogi
Manoj Kumar, the constable from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, whose ordeal about poor quality of food being served at the police mess was being shared by widely, later spoke about how efforts were now being made to declare Kumar mentally unstable by taking him to a hospital in Agra. He said he was ready to shell out more from his pocket as part of the charges for good quality food.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
