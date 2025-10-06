Clash between NCP factions: MLA Bapu Pathare manhandled in Lohegaon

Tension flared between two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) during a public event in Lohegaon on Saturday night, when Vadgaon Sheri MLA Bapu Pathare from the Sharad Pawar faction was allegedly manhandled following an argument with Bandu Khandve, a leader from Ajit Pawar’s NCP. Khandve is a former chairman of the Haveli Panchayat Samiti. (REPRESENTTAIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at Gatha Lawns during a felicitation function for a retired army officer, attended by both leaders. Khandve is a former chairman of the Haveli Panchayat Samiti.

According to police, a dispute broke out between Pathare and Khandve over pending road construction work in the area. The argument intensified after Khandve announced plans to protest against the delay on Sunday. During the confrontation, Pathare was allegedly pushed, and his car driver was reportedly assaulted.

Senior police inspector Govind Jadhav of Vimantal police station said, “No complaint has been filed from either side so far.”

Police officials said the matter is being investigated and statements from both parties are being recorded.