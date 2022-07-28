Class 11 admissions in Pune: Provisional merit list declared
The provisional merit list of the Class 11 admissions for the Pune region was declared by the director of education (secondary and higher secondary) on Thursday. Now the scrutiny of part 1 and 2 forms will be done and the first merit list of round 1 will be declared on August 3, said officials.
The education department has also given an extension to fill the part 2 forms till July 30.
As per the information given by the education department, till now more than 65,000 students have filled the centralised admission online process forms in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions. Out of which till Thursday 11,930 students have not filled part 2 form. So, an extension has been given till July 30.
“We have declared the provisional merit list today. Also, for students who have not filled out part 2 forms, an extension has been given till July 30. After July 30 the admission process will continue as per the schedule declared earlier. Now students can take objection or correction requests on the colleges allotted to them till July 30, 6 pm,” said Mahesh Palkar, state director of education (secondary and higher secondary).
“On August 3 junior college allocation list will be displayed for the round 1 admissions. And starting from August 3 students can proceed to the admission process to the respective colleges where they have got admission. On August 6, the junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students on their website and further admission rounds will follow,” he added.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics