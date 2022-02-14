Class 12 practical, oral board exams begin

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), after two years, started its Class 12 practical and oral examinations at junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from Monday.

According to the board officials, the exams will be held at the junior college level between February 14 and March 3 as per the Covid norms given by the state government. The syllabus for this year has also been reduced by 25 per cent because of the Covid situation. As physical classes and practicals in the lab started late this year for students to practice, the board has taken subject wise practicals up to 40 per cent.

“Students will be giving practical examination in front of teachers. The responsibility of conducting practical and oral examinations along with internal assessment for Science, Commerce, Arts and professional courses is given to colleges. Colleges will select 40 per cent of practicals to be done by students, and for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group, practical exams of 30 marks per subject will be conducted,” said MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale.

“Those students who are unable to take practical exams due to Covid infection will be given another chance to reappear for the examination after the written exams between March 31 and April 18. There will not be any ‘out of turn’ examination for students who miss these exams as they can also reappear for the examination in this given time only,” he said.

Student rush was seen at colleges since morning on the first day of practical examination on Monday. Shivani Kamble, a Class 12 Science student, said, “I have prepared well for the practicals and excited to give the exam after a long gap. We are tired of online lectures since last two years.”

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “We have uploaded practical and oral examinations on our website and sent to students on WhatsApp numbers. We conducted practical exams for Science stream and orals for Arts and Commerce students in our junior college from 10.30 am onwards today.”

SP College principal Savita Datar said, “All the board practical and oral examinations will be held as per the Covid norms given by the state government. Classrooms and campus have been sanitised and students are instructed to follow the Covid rules strictly. We have given hall tickets to students and staff is appointed for conducting the exams.”