Clogged roads, poor infra make life difficult for Katraj locals

Pune: Frustrated by frequent logjams due to ineffective manning of traffic, ongoing infrastructural works, haphazard parking and auto-rickshaws halting midway, a group of locals from Katraj under the name Katraj Vikas Aghadi (KVA) took to the streets on Sunday to protest the dire traffic situation as well as the lack of basic amenities in what is one of the busiest entry/exit points on the southern side of the city. The group converged near the vegetable market at Katraj chowk shouting slogans against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and political parties, and urged the authorities to improve the traffic situation and provide basic facilities in the area.

Namesh Babar, social activist and founder of KVA, said, “Katraj is one of the major areas in Pune which is connected from all sides to the city; it has bypass highway connectivity, huge residential areas, industrial spots and public transport (PMPML and MSRTC) and for all this, there is need for good infrastructure. We are fed up of the daily traffic congestion at the main Katraj chowk. There is daily disruption of electricity supply. There are issues with public transportation. Hence, we have staged a ‘Dhikkar Andolan’.”

“This protest is not a political protest as there are two MPs and three MLAs under whose jurisdiction comes Katraj but citizens are still struggling to get basic facilities. Due to the daily traffic jams and congestion, and fear of heavy vehicles passing through Katraj chowk, people have stopped travelling on weekends. Students have to risk their lives while walking on or crossing roads. All these things need to be changed and we will fight till the end to get justice,” said Babar.

According to Vijay Kumbhar, senior police inspector at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, “We held a joint meeting with organisation members and citizens two days ago to discuss their overall demands regarding traffic issues and other issues. Positive discussions took place, and we will work with PMC departments to resolve traffic issues.”

Another citizen Kavita Shinde who participated in the protest said, “I take my children to a PMC school in the Katraj area daily by share-an-auto or bus but while passing through Katraj chowk road, there is always fear of heavy vehicles. Also, many a time, the electricity supply is disrupted especially at night and children cannot study without lights.”

Currently, the PMC has undertaken repairs of a small stretch at Katraj chowk due to which heavy vehicles coming from Swargate cannot take a right turn. These vehicles often try and take a right turn at the next lane at Morebaug, which leads to traffic chaos. At the same time, the ongoing flyover work at Katraj chowk is hindering traffic. The PMPML bus stand and haphazard parking of vehicles including autos is making matters worse. Last week after the KVA announced its intention to stage a protest, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) chairman and managing director Om Prakash Bakoria visited the Katraj PMPML bus stand and took a review of all issues the citizens were facing.

Similarly, PMC officials from the water supply-, road-, and other concerned departments along with local senior police department officials held a joint meeting with the KVA members.