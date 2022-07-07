CM Eknath Shinde reviews Pune Metro project work
PUNE Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit in Mumbai and reviewed the Pune Metro project.
Shinde, who earlier held the portfolio of the urban development ministry, had launched the initiation of the work by second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the underground stretch between Swargate and Shivajinagar on January 5, 2020.
Dixit informed about the current progress of Pune Metro and shared information regarding the expansion of Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj routes.
Shinde was also informed about the current status of the 48.2 km phase 2 project report of Pune Metro.
“The CM has assured us that Pune Metro project would get all possible assistance,” said Dixit.
Khambatki ghat tunnel work gains pace
Work on the new, six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4) is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed in a year. “After threading and benching work, both tunnels have been completed. Work on the pillar is going on in the valley and it will take around one year for completion,” said Anil Gorad, manager technical, National Highway Authority of India.
If elected Prez, will remain accountable only to Constitution: Sinha
Joint Opposition candidate for the President's post Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said if Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature got elected, the “misuse of central investigative agencies” will stop from the very next day of his oath taking. Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature, said if elected he would remain accountable only to the Constitution and will be committed to guarding the elected governments in states.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
