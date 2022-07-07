CM Eknath Shinde reviews Pune Metro project work

PUNE Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Thursday, met Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha- Metro) managing director Brijesh Dixit in Mumbai and reviewed the Pune Metro project.

Shinde, who earlier held the portfolio of the urban development ministry, had launched the initiation of the work by second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for the underground stretch between Swargate and Shivajinagar on January 5, 2020.

Dixit informed about the current progress of Pune Metro and shared information regarding the expansion of Pimpri Chinchwad to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj routes.

Shinde was also informed about the current status of the 48.2 km phase 2 project report of Pune Metro.

“The CM has assured us that Pune Metro project would get all possible assistance,” said Dixit.