CM Eknath Shinde to address rally in Pune today

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 08, 2024 06:20 AM IST

CM Eknath Shinde will rally in Pune's Shivajinagar for BJP candidate Siddharth Shirole, focusing on women voters for the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold public rallies in Pune’s Shivajinagar area for Mahayuti candidate on Friday.

Though Pune city and district has 21 seats, Shinde’s party got only one seat at Purandar where former minister Vijay Shivtare is contesting the election. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Nana Bhangire, city unit president of Shiv Sena, said, “Chief minister Shinde will be in the city on Friday and address a public rally for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Siddharth Shirole at Shivajinagar assembly constituency. The public rally will be held at Gokhalenagar.”

By considering the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the BJP mainly plans to gather a large number of women workers for Shinde’s public rally.

Interestingly, though Shinde’s party got only one seat in the district, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded a candidate at Purandar against the Mahayuti candidate. Sambhaji Zende, a supporter of Ajit Pwwar, has filed a nomination for Purandar. 

