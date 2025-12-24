Pune: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced an enhanced rehabilitation and compensation package for landowners affected by the proposed Purandar Airport project, including full transferable development rights (TDR) benefits under the planned Aerocity, priority employment for locals, and compensation greater than that offered in former infrastructure projects. CM extends TDR benefits, higher compensation to Purandar airport PAPs

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement while interacting in Mumbai with representatives of seven villages affected by the airport project. “All TDR-related benefits applicable to Aerocity developments will be extended to project-affected persons, a move aimed at ensuring long-term economic security for the displaced families,” he said.

Under the proposed package, children of affected farmers will get 100% priority in jobs generated through the airport and allied projects. The state will also set up a skills development centre for the local youth after finalising land acquisition rates, with training aligned to industry needs.

Fadnavis said that the government will offer ‘maximum possible compensation’ for land acquisition while stressing that the rates will not be finalised solely on the basis of ready reckoner values but through negotiations with the farmers. He said that the compensation for Purandar Airport will be greater than the benefits offered in earlier projects such as those implemented by CIDCO where landowners received 22.5% additional benefits.

Rehabilitation will be given top priority, with provisions made based on family structures, including separate consideration for adult children and solutions for issues related to sisters’ shares. Special measures are also being planned for small and landless farmers. Notably, the CM said that this will be the first project in the state where compensation will be provided along with alternative land.

The government also announced that cases registered during earlier agitations related to the project will be withdrawn. Project-affected persons will be issued special project-affected certificates, and issues related to compensation for horticultural trees will be addressed separately.

Highlighting the project’s economic impact, Fadnavis said that the Purandar Airport will function as both a passenger and cargo hub, boosting trade—especially in perishable goods—and is expected to increase the Pune region’s GDP by at least 2%. A grand statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will be erected within the airport premises, he said.

Senior state officials, including Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, were present at the meeting during which village representatives placed their demands before the government.