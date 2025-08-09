PUNE: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated several initiatives of the Pune City Police on Friday, including an Integrated Command and Control Centre and the newly-constructed Chandan Nagar Police Station building. CM Fadnavis announces 5 new police stations for Pune city

During the inaugurations, the chief minister announced the approval for five new police stations - Lohgaon, Laxminagar, Narhe, Manjri and Yewalewadi, and the sanctioning of 1,000 additional personnel to strengthen the city’s law enforcement. He also announced that two new deputy commissioner of police (DCP) posts will soon be approved for Pune. “As cities expand, our police forces need to grow with them. This is the first time in the state’s history that seven new police stations have been sanctioned for one city,” he said.

Fadnavis also inaugurated India’s most advanced CCTV surveillance system project in the city.The system, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), will assist in real-time crime analysis, traffic management, and public safety. CCTV monitoring of remote and hilly areas will begin from Bopdev Ghat and expand to 22 other hill zones. Any malfunction in these cameras will send an alert to the control room instantly, with repairs assured within 24 hours. Additionally, five high-tech mobile surveillance vans equipped with drones and public address systems were inducted into service.

Fadnavis also unveiled plans to implement a satellite-based Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) that will link citywide traffic signals, enabling smoother traffic flow and diversions using AI-driven solutions. A 10-year mobility and infrastructure masterplan for Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and PMRDA areas was also announced, which will be refined through public feedback.

He said the police force is facing evolving challenges in law and order, necessitating modernisation and structural reforms. “After 60 years, a new structural framework has been established for the police department. Specialised narcotics and forensic units are also being developed,” he stated.

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening police infrastructure. “With urban growth comes a greater responsibility on police. We are allocating ₹1,100 crore - 5% of the state’s annual plan - for police modernisation,” he announced.