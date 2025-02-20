CM Fadnavis announces 50 cr for Shivshrusti project

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will allot ₹50 crore for the third phase of Shivshrusti, a historical theme park being developed at Ambegaon on Katraj-Dehu Road by the Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort on the Maratha warrior king’s birth anniversary. (HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis announced on Wednesday after paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort on the Maratha warrior king’s birth anniversary.

He called Shivaji a “management guru” and an “exemplary administrator,” emphasising his vision for a welfare state.

Fadnavis attended multiple events marking the occasion, including the traditional ‘cradle ceremony’ at Shivneri Fort and a commemorative march. He later inaugurated the second phase of Shiv Shrusti, conceptualised by the late historian Babasaheb Purandare.

He also stressed that Shiv Shrusti should not remain just a tourist site but serve as an inspiration for future generations.

“Every school should visit the place to understand our history and the many aspects of Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy,” he added.

Fadnavis underscored the state government’s commitment to preserving Maharashtra’s forts, acknowledging the challenges faced in restoration efforts.

“We planned to recreate Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation at Raigad, but working with the archaeological department is complex. Even placing a single brick is difficult. While the state government works on restoring Raigad, Shiv Shrusti in Pune will be completed first,” he said.

Push for UNESCO recognition

Fadnavis further announced that 12 forts from Maharashtra have been nominated for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site status under an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A team led by minister Ashish Shelar will soon present Maharashtra’s case at a UNESCO event in Paris.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure conservation of forts by removing encroachments. A task force has been formed to clear all such sites, and these encroachments will be removed at any cost,” he said.

When asked about recent remarks made by actor Rahul Solapurkar about Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis issued a stern warning.

“Anyone who insults Shivaji Maharaj will be shown their real place. Such people will not be forgiven by the followers of Shivaji,” he said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers gathered at Shivneri Fort to mark his 395th birth anniversary. The legendary warrior was born on February 19, 1630, in Junnar tehsil of Pune district.