CM Fadnavis to inaugurate Pune Book Festival on December 14

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 10, 2024 10:57 PM IST

The festival, organised by the National Book Trust, will take place from December 14 to 22 at the Fergusson College grounds

The Pune Book Festival, aimed at promoting the reading movement and giving Pune another identity, will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday at 5 pm at the Fergusson College ground.

The preparations for the festival are in their final stages, and the inaugural ceremony will be a grand affair, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
Rajesh Pande, chief organiser of the Pune Book Festival, has urged Punekars to attend the inaugural event in large numbers.

The festival, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), will take place from December 14 to 22 at the Fergusson College grounds.

Pande said that preparations for the festival are in their final stages, and the inaugural ceremony will be a grand affair, attended by thousands of Punekars.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit the book stalls, and interact with authors, literary figures, and publishers. This will also provide Punekars with an opportunity to engage with the CM,” he said.

