CM Fadnavis vows stringent action against crimes in Pune 

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Legislative Assembly that 70% of the accused in the Koyta (scythe) gang-related cases are juvenile offenders and they commit these crimes for thrill and craze to be referred to as ‘dada’. While admitting that narcotics are used to drag these adolescents into the criminal acts, the CM stated that the government will prosecute their handlers holding them responsible for the criminal activities. Fadnavis said that there are nine cases registered of the Koyta gang attack in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad involving 19 accused. (HT FILE)

Fadnavis said that there are nine cases registered of the Koyta gang attack in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad involving 19 accused. He said that 13 are juvenile offenders and there is no gang involved in these activities though the pattern of the crime is similar.

“Most of these accused are 15–16-year-olds, though it does not appear to be an organised crime pattern. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has the provision of booking the handlers of these juvenile offenders. The handlers and the brain behind these criminal cases will be booked as prime accused,” he said.

NCP’s Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe said that children are used in criminal activities by keeping them under the influence of drugs.

“The police recently seized a stock of mephedrone sulfate (termine) injections worth ₹1.5 crore. Similar drugs are available at the Paan shops in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Nigerian nationals are found to be involved in these activities. The police need to probe into this angle too,” he said.

Fadnavis said that it was the modus operandi of the handlers of the juvenile offenders and the state police have undertaken a massive drive against drug peddling. “The government has seized a huge stock of drugs across the state in the last three years. Action against Pan shops and the courier services have also been taken for their involvement in drug peddling. We have dismissed seven police personnel for their role in the drug peddling and supply business,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that the state government has decided to constitute a financial investigation unit for the action against Ponzi schemes and unrealistic investment schemes to avoid the cheating of the investors. “The Maharashtra Protection of Investors (In financial establishments) Act has the provision of recovery of the money of the investors by selling off the assets of institutions. The FIU will avert the cheating in the future by keeping tap of such potential Ponzi schemes,” he said.