Pune: In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has placed trusted officers in crucial administrative roles across Nashik city and district, underscoring the importance the state government attaches to the mega event. CM handpicks key bureaucrats to steer 2027 Kumbh preparations

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal commissioner (PCMC) Shekhar Singh, a 2012-batch IAS officer known for his administrative acumen, has been appointed as commissioner for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik, and tasked with steering preparations for the global religious congregation.

He joins an experienced team that includes Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a 2004-batch IPS officer who will oversee security and crowd management, and 2015-batch IAS officer Ayush Prasad, the newly appointed district collector of Nashik, known for his work in governance and rural development.

At the municipal level, 2014-batch IAS officer Manisha Khatri, municipal commissioner of Nashik, will play a key role in coordinating civic and infrastructure works. Khatri previously served as district commissioner,Nandurbar; additional commissioner, tribal development; and as member secretary of the Vidarbha Development Board (VDB). She also held a leadership position at VANAMATI, the state’s premier agricultural training institute in Nagpur.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela - one of Hinduism’s most sacred gatherings - is held every 12 years at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. It is one of the four rotational Kumbh Melas in India, along with Prayagraj (Allahabad), Haridwar, and Ujjain. The event spans over two months and attracts millions of devotees for ritual Shahi Snan (royal bath).

At a recent high-level review meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis directed officials to ensure timely and high-quality execution of all infrastructure and development projects related to the 2027 Kumbh. He highlighted the urgent need to expedite Ring Road construction, land acquisition for Sadhu Gram, and the Tent City project, while maintaining top standards of quality and safety.

He also underscored the importance of cleaning and rejuvenating Ramkund and the Godavari river, and instructed departments to fast-track projects linked to sewage treatment, airport upgrades, railway and road connectivity. “Approval of funds for these key initiatives should not face any delays,” Fadnavis said.

Recognising the scale and sanctity of the Kumbh, the chief minister directed that facilities for Akhadas in Sadhu Gram, police housing, CCTV surveillance, and AI-driven law and order systems must be prioritised. He also stressed the need for robust public transport planning to ensure smooth movement during the event.

To boost the global reach of the Mela, Fadnavis asked departments to implement a ‘Digital Kumbh’ concept, supported by a comprehensive publicity and communication strategy. He emphasised the need to counter misinformation swiftly with factual clarifications. District-level recruitment for project roles will also be fast-tracked.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with ministers Girish Mahajan, Jaykumar Rawal, Dada Bhuse, Chhagan Bhujbal, and other senior officials.

“The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will be organised on the lines of the Prayagraj Kumbh, setting a new benchmark in planning, spiritual experience, and technological integration,” Fadnavis said. “This is not just a religious event but a cultural resurgence - a reaffirmation of people’s deep-rooted faith in their traditions and heritage.”

Recalling the successful 2015 Kumbh, which drew over a crore devotees without a single fatality, he said, “That was a testament to meticulous planning and the discipline of our ‘akhadas’ and sadhus. In 2027, the challenge is even greater, as the Mela will be held across both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. We have already earmarked 300 acres of land in Nashik and prepared a detailed Development Plan (DP) for Trimbakeshwar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, to ensure a seamless and spiritually uplifting experience for all.”

The chief minister further said that Kumbh 2027 would be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and positioned as a “Digital Kumbh” - combining technology and devotion. “From virtual darshan to real-time crowd and law-and-order management systems, this Kumbh will blend faith with innovation. Our goal is to provide devotees not only safety and convenience but also a truly transformative spiritual journey,” he said.