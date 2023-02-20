CM & his team put might behind Rasane in Kasba Peth as contest becomes prestigious

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the battle prestigious by fielding battery of senior leaders for victory of its candidate Heman Rasane, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is also leaving no stone unturned for Kasba Peth bypoll considering that the outcome is likely to impact the future politics of Maharashtra.

On Monday, Shinde campaigned for Rasane while his close confidants from Thane have been campaigning here since past eight days. Shinde met members of different communities and appealed them vote for Rasane.

“This seat is stronghold of BJP and Sena alliance and the mood on the ground shows Rasane will win. Various communities have supported him and they are working for his win,” said Shinde in a press conference after meeting members of various communities.

On being asked if Brahmin community is still unhappy with Rasane, CM said, “I met members of various communities and they are very much with us.”

Shinde also refuted claim that Thackeray has sympathy of people after Election Commission’s verdict which decided to give party name and symbol to Shinde led Sena. “It’s the voters who decide who will win. We are confident that people believe in us to resolve their issues. We have already seen this during Panchayat polls.”

A victory in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypoll will boost morale of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance while a negative outcome may have serious consequences for them while the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi will be further cemented, according to political observers.

While Shinde spent a few hours campaigning for Rasane, his associates from Thane led by Naresh Mhaske have been in Pune to ensure smooth coordination between BJP and Shinde-led Sena workers.

“The outcome in the bypoll will also determine civic polls which are coming up soon. The setback in Kasba and Chinchwad can have serious consequences for Sena and BJP,” said Amit Pawar, professor of political science.

At Kasba Peth, Rasane is locked in tough battle against Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. In Chinchwad, BJP’s Ashwini Jagtap is contesting against NCP candidate Nana Kate.

MVA steps up campaign

From Maha Vikas Aghadi, NCP leader Ajit Pawar participated in bike rally for Dhangekar. During the bike rally, Pawar said, going by the mood of the people it is becoming clear that Uddhav Thackeray is getting sympathy of workers and citizens. “This sympathy will definitely help MVA candidates in the Kasba and Chinchwad elections,” said Pawar.

